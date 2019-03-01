Mets' Pete Alonso: Plates two vs. St. Louis
Alonso went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Cardinals.
Alonso has been hot at the plate so far this spring, collecting five hits, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in 12 at-bats. The Mets will continue to take a hard look at Alonso throughout camp as he aims to earn himself a roster spot with the big-league club.
More News
-
Mets' Pete Alonso: Starts spring hot•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Now going by shortened first name•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Could break camp in big leagues•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Will receive invite to big-league camp•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Won't be up in September•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Slugs 30th homer of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...