Alonso went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Alonso has been hot at the plate so far this spring, collecting five hits, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in 12 at-bats. The Mets will continue to take a hard look at Alonso throughout camp as he aims to earn himself a roster spot with the big-league club.