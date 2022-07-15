Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a hit-by-pitch and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

His eighth-inning long ball Thursday was just his second homer in his last 17 games. He's added four doubles, but Alonso's overall production has cooled off a bit -- he's batting .215 (14-for-65) with five walks and 15 strikeouts in that span. For the season, the first baseman still has a hearty .268/.344/.527 slash line with 24 homers, 74 RBI, 50 runs scored and two stolen bases through 89 contests.