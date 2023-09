Alonso went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

After driving in the Mets' first run of the night with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, Alonso launched his 42nd homer of the season, and third in the last two games, in the fifth by demolishing an Andres Machado sinker that stayed up in the zone. Alonso sits three long balls behind Atlanta's Matt Olson for the major-league lead, and his 102 RBI on the season is also second to Olson in MLB.