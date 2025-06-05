Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five total RBI in a 6-1 win against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Alonso was almost the entire Mets offense in the victory, as he collected two of the team's four hits and knocked in five of the squad's six runs. His first long ball was a 392-foot, two-run shot in the first inning, and the slugger added a massive 447-foot, three-run blast in the eighth. Alonso went through a 16-game stretch without a home run between May 6 and May 24, but since then he's bounced back with five long balls and 15 RBI across his subsequent 10 contests.