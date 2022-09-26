Alonso went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs and five RBI during Sunday's 13-4 victory over Oakland.

Alonso singled and scored in the first inning, connected on a two-run homer in the fourth, singled in the sixth and knocked a bases-loaded double in the eighth for his second four-hit game of the campaign. The 27-year-old has been on a power binge of late with four long balls in his last six games -- batting 8-for-24 during the stretch -- and eight in September. The five-RBI performance pulls Alonso into a tie with Aaron Judge for the MLB lead with 128.