Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

Alonso opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning, then added a two-run homer in the third. After a slight dip in power in early July, the first baseman looks to be back to his usual level with five long balls and four doubles in his last 10 games. He's slashing .278/.356/.554 with 29 homers, 91 RBI, 61 runs scored, two stolen bases and 20 doubles through 104 contests.