Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

Alonso ripped his 38th big fly of the season and his seventh of the month. The All-Star first baseman will likely fall short of what could be his fourth career 40-homer year, barring a multi-homer effort in Sunday's regular-season finale in Miami, but he's once again been a prolific four-category fantasy stud in 2025. Through 161 outings, Alonso is batting a career-high .273 with 126 RBI and 87 runs scored.