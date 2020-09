Alonso went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored as he helped the Mets to a 7-6 win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Alonso played the hero in Wednesday's game as he took Hunter Harvey deep off the first pitch he saw in the eighth to give the Mets their first lead of the game. The 25-year-old is still hitting a mere .234/.339/.474 this season but is tied for fifth in the majors with 11 home runs.