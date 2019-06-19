Mets' Pete Alonso: Puts power on display

Alonso went 4-for-4 with two walks, a home run, two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI on Tuesday against the Braves.

Alonso reached base in each of his plate appearances while also notching three extra-base hits, highlighted by his two-run homer in the fourth inning. It was his 24th long ball of the season, and he's outpaced by only Christian Yelich across the majors. Alonso has shown no signs of slowing down of late, homering four times in his past ten games. He's hitting .274/.359/.624 across 301 plate appearances for the campaign.