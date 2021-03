Alonso has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with three doubles and two home runs over his first nine Grapefruit League appearances.

The slugging first baseman saw his numbers tumble a bit last season in his second MLB campaign, but Alonso still posted a 162-game pace of 45 homers and 99 RBI. His batting average will always be volatile gives his strikeouts, but the 26-year-old's power potential remains elite.