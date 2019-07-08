Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 30 homers

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

With his sixth-inning shot off Aaron Nola, Alonso became the third rookie in history to reach 30 homers before the All-Star break, joining Mark McGwire (33 in 1987) and Aaron Judge (30 in 2017) in a very exclusive club. The 24-year-old's .280/.372/.634 slash line, 57 runs and 68 RBI through 89 games to begin his career have made him far more than just a one-dimensional fantasy asset.

