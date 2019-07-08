Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 30 homers
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
With his sixth-inning shot off Aaron Nola, Alonso became the third rookie in history to reach 30 homers before the All-Star break, joining Mark McGwire (33 in 1987) and Aaron Judge (30 in 2017) in a very exclusive club. The 24-year-old's .280/.372/.634 slash line, 57 runs and 68 RBI through 89 games to begin his career have made him far more than just a one-dimensional fantasy asset.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...