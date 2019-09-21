Play

Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 50 home runs

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday night against the Reds.

Alonso gave his team some cushion in the eighth inning with a two-run blast to center field, his 50th of the season. The 24-year-old has now homered in three straight contests, registering five hits and six RBI over that stretch.

