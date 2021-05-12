Alonso went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over the Orioles.

The first baseman is hitting just 3-for-21 in his last seven games, but he has scored seven runs in that span. Power figures to become more prominent in Alonso's game, as he's homered just five times on the season, the most recent of which being April 25. Regardless, he's getting on base and scoring at a respectable rate, which will maintain his legitimate fantasy value even without remarkable home run totals.