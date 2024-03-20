Alonso went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The first baseman has had a strong spring at the plate, batting .289 (11-for-38) with seven of his hits (two homers, five doubles) going for extra bases, plus a 7:11 BB:K. Strikeouts will always be part of the package with Alonso, but his .217 batting average in 2023 was the very bottom of his expected range thanks to a .205 BABIP that was 74 points lower than his 2022 mark. Despite his struggles making consistent contact, he still slugged at least 40 homers for the second straight campaign and third time in his four full MLB seasons. Alonso will again hit in the heart of the Mets' order and should be one of the most reliable power hitters available for fantasy GMs.