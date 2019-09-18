Mets' Pete Alonso: Reclaims MLB homer lead

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rockies.

Alonso's 48th home run of the season ended a seven-game stretch in which the rookie struck out 11 times in 23 at-bats while supplying only one extra-base hit (a double). He'll also enter Wednesday's series finale at Coors Field in sole possession of the MLB home-run lead, though the Reds' Eugenio Suarez (47) lingers close behind.