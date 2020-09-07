Alonso will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and will bat sixth Monday against the Phillies.

Alonso has now made six of his last 10 starts as a designated hitter, as the Mets have instead preferred to deploy Dominic Smith at first base of late while using Jeff McNeil in left field and Robinson Cano at the keystone. The recent shuffling of defensive roles shouldn't affect Alonso's fantasy outlook heading into 2021, as he'll still retain first-base eligibility after having already made 30 starts at the position this season.