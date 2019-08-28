Mets' Pete Alonso: Sets franchise homer record
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cubs.
Alonso took Yu Darvish deep in the fourth inning for his 42nd homer of the season. The shot also broke the team's franchise record for home runs in a season, an exceptionally impressive feat for the 24-year-old -- regardless of the current hitting environment. He's shown no signs of slowing down at the dish, as he's managed eight home runs, 24 RBI and 14 runs scored in August. For the season, he's posted an exceptional .265/.367/.596 line across 556 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...