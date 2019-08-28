Mets' Pete Alonso: Sets franchise homer record

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cubs.

Alonso took Yu Darvish deep in the fourth inning for his 42nd homer of the season. The shot also broke the team's franchise record for home runs in a season, an exceptionally impressive feat for the 24-year-old -- regardless of the current hitting environment. He's shown no signs of slowing down at the dish, as he's managed eight home runs, 24 RBI and 14 runs scored in August. For the season, he's posted an exceptional .265/.367/.596 line across 556 plate appearances.

