Mets' Pete Alonso: Sets NL rookie homer record
Alonso went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs Sunday in the Mets' 11-5 win over the Royals.
Alonso took reliever Jacob Barnes deep in the top of the ninth for his 40th home run of the season, allowing him to take sole possession of the National League rookie record previously established by the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in 2017. With 58 games left to play, Alonso will have a realistic shot at besting Aaron Judge's MLB rookie record of 52, which was also established in 2017. Like Bellinger and Judge before him, Alonso looks on track to claim Rookie of the Year honors, especially with one of his chief competitors for the award -- the Padres' Fernando Tatis (back) -- expected to miss the remainder of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...