Mets' Pete Alonso: Sets NL rookie homer record

Alonso went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs Sunday in the Mets' 11-5 win over the Royals.

Alonso took reliever Jacob Barnes deep in the top of the ninth for his 40th home run of the season, allowing him to take sole possession of the National League rookie record previously established by the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in 2017. With 58 games left to play, Alonso will have a realistic shot at besting Aaron Judge's MLB rookie record of 52, which was also established in 2017. Like Bellinger and Judge before him, Alonso looks on track to claim Rookie of the Year honors, especially with one of his chief competitors for the award -- the Padres' Fernando Tatis (back) -- expected to miss the remainder of the season.