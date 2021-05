Alsonso (hand) wasn't wearing a brace while taking grounders at first base Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Alonso is eligible to return from the injured list Saturday, and the team remains hopeful that he's on track for a brief absence. While the Mets haven't specified whether Alonso will be activated Saturday, his participation in drills without a brace on his hand is certainly encouraging.