Alonso went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

Alonso saw an 89-mph fastball gift-wrapped over the heart of the plate (from a lefty in Daniel Castano) and hammered it 116.9 mph off the bat, the second-highest exit velocity on a batted ball in MLB this season. It was only his second homer and Alonso is still batting just .211, but Alonso can do damage with the best of them when he does put bat to ball.