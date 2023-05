Alonso went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.

The Mets launched four homers in total on the night, but three of them were solo shots including Alonso's seventh-inning blast off Luke Weaver. The first baseman is having a slow start to May, batting just .167 (5-for-30) through nine games, but he's still tied with Max Muncy for the major-league lead in home runs with 12.