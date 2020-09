Alonso went 2-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run during a 5-3 loss to the Nationals in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

He got the Mets on the board in the fourth inning by taking Anibal Sanchez deep, but they were already in a 5-0 hole. Alonso's .222/.321/.453 slash line is a big step back from his performance as a rookie, but the 25-year-old has maintained his power stroke with 14 homers and 32 RBI through 56 games.