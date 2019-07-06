Mets' Pete Alonso: Slugs 29th homer

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Phillies.

The rookie's efforts gave the Mets a 2-1 lead through six innings, but the bullpen once again fell apart. Alonso is heading into the All-Star break on a major heater, slashing .363/.485/.775 over his last 22 games with eight of his 29 homers on the year.