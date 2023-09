Alonso went 5-for-8 with two doubles, a home run, four total runs and two RBI in Wednesday's doubleheader split against the Marlins.

The first baseman did most of his damage in an 11-2 rout during the matinee, coming a triple short of the cycle and launching his 46th homer of the season in the first inning off Braxton Garrett. Alonso has four games left on the Mets' schedule to reach 50 homers for the second time in his career.