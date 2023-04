Alonso went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

The first baseman launched a solo shot off Daniel Castano in the eighth inning to cap the scoring on the afternoon for the Mets. Alonso is batting only .226 (7-for-31) to begin the season, but four of those hits left the yard and he has eight RBI in eight games.