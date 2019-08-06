Mets' Pete Alonso: Slugs game-winning homer

Alonso went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game of Monday's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins.

His seventh-inning blast proved to be the game-winner. Alonso now has 35 homers through 112 games to go with a .259/.363/.585 slash line, and he figures to blow past Cody Bellinger's NL record for home runs by a rookie (39) sometime this month.