Alonso went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

He crushed a sixth-inning pitch from John Means and deposited it into the second deck in left field at Camden Yards, chasing the southpaw from the game in the process. Alonso has had a tough season and can't seem to build any momentum at the plate, but despite a .722 OPS he's still supplied solid power numbers with seven homers and 20 RBI through 36 games.