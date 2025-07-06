Alonso went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk, three total runs and five total RBI in a 12-6 win against the Yankees on Saturday.

Alonso cleared the fence with a two-run shot in the fifth inning and added a three-run blast in the seventh. The pair of long balls pushed the powerful first baseman up to 20 homers on the year -- he's now reached that mark in each of his major-league campaigns aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Alonso had been seemingly due for a power display, as he entered Saturday with just one home run over his previous 23 games.