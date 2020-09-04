Alonso went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Yankees.
Alonso had a game to forget until the 10th inning, when he came to the plate in a tie game. He smacked his eighth homer of the season over the left-field wall to give the Mets a walkoff victory. Alonso has now homered in consecutive games, though he has collected just five hits in his last 41 at-bats. While his overall performance at the plate has been disappointing, Alonso has still managed 19 runs scored and 22 RBI while hitting just .209/.323/.410 across 158 plate appearances.