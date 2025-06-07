Alonso went 1-for-3 with two walks, one run scored and a two-run double in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Alonso put the Mets on the board in the seventh inning with a two-run double to left field and came home to score in the ninth on a Francisco Lindor (toe) double. Alonso has reached base safely in 15 straight games, and over that span he has slashed .310/.388/.690 with nine runs, four doubles, six home runs and 20 RBI across 67 plate appearances.