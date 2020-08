Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Friday's Game 1 win against the Yankees.

Alonso had gone hitless with two strikeouts over his past nine at-bats, but he gave the Mets a boost with a three-run blast in the sixth inning. He now has a .779 OPS with six home runs and 16 RBI this year.