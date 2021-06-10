Alonso went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three total RBI and three total runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Alonso launched his 10th homer of the season during the first inning, and his two-run blast off former Mets ace, Matt Harvey, set the tone for the rest of the game for New York. The slugging first baseman also extended his hitting streak to five games and has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time in 2021. He's hitting .265 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI and a .850 OPS on the season.