Mets' Pete Alonso: Starts spring hot
Alonso homered on the first pitch he saw this spring and also added a walk in the Mets' victory over the Braves on Saturday.
Alonso launched a two-run shot off Touki Toussaint to tie the game in the second inning. The first baseman will reportedly be given a fair shot to earn an Opening Day roster spot, and games like Saturday's can only help his chances. The Mets could earn an extra year of control by keeping him in the minors, but with the team looking to compete and with new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen wanting to be "a player's guy," it's certainly possible that they buck the growing trend.
