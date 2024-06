Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

The 29-year-old has reached base 10 times in the last four games, with three of his eight hits during that stretch going for extra bases (two doubles and a homer). Alonso is slashing .274/.366/.500 through 15 games in June with three home runs and 13 RBI as he looks to record his third straight 40-homer campaign.