Alonso went 3-for-4 with a walk, a two-run homer, and an additional RBI during Thursday's 7-6 win over the Cardinals.

Alonso gave the Mets a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first and won the game with a two-run blast in the bottom of the 10th. The slugger has five hits, two home runs and seven RBI over his last two games.