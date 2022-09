Alonso went 0-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in a 7-3 win Sunday over Pittsburgh.

Alonso was beaned in the first, drove in a run on a fielder's choice and stole a base in the second and walked and scored in the eighth. It was his 115th RBI of the season and the sixth straight game that he drove in a run. He's reached base safely in 12 straight contests and has a .304/.389/.543 slash line with three homers and nine RBI in that span.