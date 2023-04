Alonso went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Marlins.

Alonso extended the Mets' lead to 3-0 with a two-run blast off Trevor Rogers. That's already the fifth homer of the season for the first baseman, and he's up to 10 RBI on the year in just nine games. Alonso is only hitting .235 but has still provided plenty of relevance to managers who used an early selection on Alonso before the season.