Alonso went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to Cleveland.

Following a dreadful July that saw him post a .548 OPS over 85 at-bats, Alonso is quickly embarking on an early power surge to open August. The All-Star first baseman has three long balls in four outings so far this month, and Monday marked his seventh game of the year with at least four RBI. The four hits also established a new season high for Alonso.