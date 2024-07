Alonso went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Nationals in 10 innings.

Alonso capped off the Mets' five-run 10th inning with a two-run blast off Robert Garcia, the first baseman's 18th home run of the campaign. He's riding a six-game hit streak, batting 8-for-24 (.333) with six runs and five RBI during that span. Alonso owns an .811 OPS with a 20.3 percent strikeout rate.