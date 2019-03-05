Alonso went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's split-squad game against the Astros.

Both extra-base hits came in two-strikes counts, an impressive display from the 24-year-old. Alonso could well begin the season in the minors due to service-time considerations, but after slugging 36 homers in 132 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, his bat seems more than ready for a new challenge -- and his blistering .412/.474/.882 start to the spring, including two homers and two doubles in 17 at-bats, doesn't hurt his case. Even if he cools his heels at Triple-A Syracuse for a few weeks, Alonso seems like he could be the answer at first base for the Mets, both in the long term and for the bulk of 2019.

