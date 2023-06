Alonso (wrist) fielded grounders at first base Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It's encouraging news that Alonso is already able to do fielding work less than a week after he suffered a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist. Perhaps he can return on the shorter end of the projected 3-to-4 week recovery timetable. Mark Canha and Mark Vientos are currently sharing time at first base for the Mets.