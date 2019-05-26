Mets' Pete Alonso: Takes seat Sunday

Alonso is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Alonso started the last nine games at first base for the Mets, but will head to the bench after slashing .194/.257/.710 with five home runs in that stretch. Dominic Smith will start at first base and bat second in his absence.

