Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's 7-5 victory over the Brewers.
Alonso took Brad Boxberger deep for a three-run shot in the top of the sixth frame, narrowing the Brewers' lead to 4-3. The long ball was his 37th of the year and sixth of September over 19 games. Alonso has now driven in at least one run in eight consecutive games and he has now set a career-high with 121 RBI in 2022. The first baseman is now batting .267 with 37 homers, 121 RBI, 84 runs and five stolen bases over 149 games in his fourth season with the Mets.