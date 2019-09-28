Mets' Pete Alonso: Ties all-time rookie record

Alonso went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Braves.

Alonso cranked his 52nd home run of the 2019 campaign in the bottom of the first inning, tying Aaron Judge for the all-time rookie record. The 24-year-old slugger is slashing .260/.359/.582 over 159 games this season, and he'll have two more contests to take sole possession of the home-run record.