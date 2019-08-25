Mets' Pete Alonso: Ties franchise HR record

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 9-5 loss to Atlanta.

His fifth-inning blast off Max Fried briefly gave the Mets a 5-4 lead, but it was the last offense the club would muster on the night. Alonso now has 41 homers on the season, tying the franchise record held by Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltran (2006) -- and the rookie has 33 games left on the schedule to claim the record for himself.

