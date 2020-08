Alonso went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Nationals.

The Mets gave Alonso a day off Tuesday and it looked smart a day later as Alonso erupted for eight total bases. Alonso entered the day out of the lineup amidst a 7-for-41 (.171) slide. His numbers are still below expectations, but he's a lot closer after this performance.