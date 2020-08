Alonso went 3-for-3 with two walks and two solo home runs in Monday's 11-4 win over the Marlins.

He went back-to-back with Robinson Cano in the sixth inning, as each player launched two homers on the night. Alonso had a rough start to the year but he now has three long balls and three multi-hit efforts in his last five starts, pushing his slash line up to .241/.359/.448 through 23 games.