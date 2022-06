Alonso went 2-for-4 with two homers in Saturday's victory over the Marlins.

Alonso hit a solo homer in the second inning to put the Mets on the board, then launched a go-ahead blast in the eighth. The first baseman had gone hitless in his previous two games after a three-hit outing on June 21. The outing raised Alonso's batting average to .281 and took his home run total to 22.