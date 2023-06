Mets manager Buck Showalter said Alonso underwent both a CT scan and MRI on his left wrist Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Alonso had the CT scan in Atlanta on Thursday morning after taking a pitch off his wrist Wednesday, and he then flew back to New York in the afternoon to undergo the MRI. Showalter added that he's hopeful the power-hitting first baseman will be ready to play in Friday's series opener at Pittsburgh, but the results of the scans are not yet available.