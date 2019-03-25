Alonso hasn't been told as of Monday whether or not he'll make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Reports from last week indicated that Alonso had made the team, but those now appear to be premature. Alonso's excellent spring, in which he's hit .358/.386/.642 with four homers, certainly suggests he deserves a roster spot, but it's possible that the Mets still haven't ruled out keeping him in the minors for a few weeks in order to manipulate his service time.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...